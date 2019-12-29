A memorable day for Salman Khan as he completes 30 years in the industry

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

It’s a big day for superstar Salman Khan and his fans alike as the actor completes 30 years in the industry and oh what a ride it has been!

Thirty years of entertaining audiences of all age groups with some of the best cinematic experiences in Bollywood has set Salman Khan in a league of his own.

Over the course of three decades, Salman has delivered some iconic movies that are loved even today like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan, both of which were massive box office successes and crossed into the 300 crore club. Amongst others, Salman Khan's most loved films also include Kick, Bharat, and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, all of which were in the 200 crore club.

The actor has one of the biggest and most loyal fanbases in the industry that is second to none which goes to show how his stardom exceeds beyond box office numbers. Salman Khan is also a humanitarian and through his ‘Being Human’ foundation, he has helped millions of people across India.

The superstar's most recent outing, Dabangg 3 is charting phenomenal numbers at the box office as it inches close to 150 crores. An interesting fact to be noted is that this is Salman's fifteenth consecutive film to cross the 100 crore mark in its box office run.

