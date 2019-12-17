A midnight ride

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

If you're a night owl and like the idea of exploring the city sans the traffic and hustle and bustle, then sign up for this midnight cycling tour this Saturday, where you will cover 25 kms from Colaba to Worli.

Some of the stops include Regal Cinema, Mantralaya, Nariman Point, Taraporewala Aquarium, Chowpatty, Babulnath temple, Haji Ali and Worli seaface, after which you travel back via the same route. All safety precautions will be taken care of. Carry a small backpack with water bottles and some snacks, though they will have stops along the way. Who knows, if you like it enough, this could become your weekly workout.

On December 21, 11 pm to 4 am meeting point Gateway of India.

Call 8850258278

Log on to eventshigh.com

Cost Rs 250

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates