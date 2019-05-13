A modern affair

things-to-do

Love the antics of Jay Pritchett and his family? This one's for you

When Modern Family first aired in 2009, the sitcom came as a refreshing change from the usual portrayal of an American family. Ten years down the line, it has won 21 Primetime Emmies and six Writers Guild of America Awards for its diversity of characters, starting with the fact that it features a family headed by a gay couple.

Critical appreciation aside, if you find Gloria’s nomenclature for helicopters or Cam’s unconditional love for Meryl Streep endearing, head to this Modern Family meet-up at a Bandra venue, where you can discuss the show and its characters with fellow fans, and also take part in a quiz. If you win it, a pint of craft beer is on the house.

On: May 14, 8.30 pm to 10.30 pm

At: Effingut, Ganga Jamna Sangam Building, 24th Road, Linking Road, Bandra West.

Call: 02071179491

