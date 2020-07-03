A musical portal

The process of getting music out to a wider audience is an even bigger obstacle that independent musicians sometimes face, than the actual creative effort they put into a song. But there is help now. Art2ft is a new online portal that city-based percussionist Viveick Rajagopalan has founded, to give artistes more control.

After a person creates their profile on it, they can showcase their recorded shows or play live gigs, and manage the remuneration through a sales tab. "We also have a tab for foreign currency, which is important because a lot of the Indian diaspora consumes local content, and many ticketing platforms don't have this feature," Rajagopalan tells us. He adds that "green room conversations" — wherein artistes can chat with audience members once a performance is over — is another offbeat feature. Rajagopalan says, "The idea is that once you create a profile, you don't have to come to us anymore. You can handle everything yourself."

Log on to artsqft.com

