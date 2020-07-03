Search

A musical portal

Updated: Jul 03, 2020, 10:28 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

Art2ft is a new online portal that city-based percussionist Viveick Rajagopalan has founded, to give artistes more control

Viveick Rajagopalan
Viveick Rajagopalan

The process of getting music out to a wider audience is an even bigger obstacle that independent musicians sometimes face, than the actual creative effort they put into a song. But there is help now. Art2ft is a new online portal that city-based percussionist Viveick Rajagopalan has founded, to give artistes more control.

After a person creates their profile on it, they can showcase their recorded shows or play live gigs, and manage the remuneration through a sales tab. "We also have a tab for foreign currency, which is important because a lot of the Indian diaspora consumes local content, and many ticketing platforms don't have this feature," Rajagopalan tells us. He adds that "green room conversations" — wherein artistes can chat with audience members once a performance is over — is another offbeat feature. Rajagopalan says, "The idea is that once you create a profile, you don't have to come to us anymore. You can handle everything yourself."

Log on to artsqft.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK