A mysterious case of lost answers and re-exam

Screenshot shows successful submission of the exam; (right) Screenshot shows Nitesh Mhase has finished all four papers so far

The technical glitches in the final year exam system of the Mumbai University and affiliated colleges continue. This time a student from Siddharth College of Law has been asked to reappear for an exam after his answers disappeared from the system.

Nitesh Mhase told mid-day he wrote the 'Law of Evidence' paper on Saturday and even received an acknowledgement of successful completion of the exam. However, he was told to take a re-exam, but he didn't appear for it. Mhase said it is unfair that the college lost his answers and he has to face the consequences. "Why should I reappear for a successfully completed examination?" he asked. Now he has been marked absent.

Six students faced error

According to the college administration, it was a unique technical error and a total six students faced it, and while five appeared for the re-exam on Sunday, Mhase didn't.



Nitesh Mhase, student, Siddharth College of Law

Mhase alleged that the other students who took re-exam on Sunday had faced technical error during the Saturday exam. "If there was a technical issue from the college's side then they should communicate formally, asking me to take a re-exam. But the college cannot ask me to write an email to them regarding technical errors to get another attempt."

Mhase said he has appeared for four papers so far and the system does not show any failed attempt. "The college cannot mark me absent for a paper I clearly completed."

Re-exam for their own good

Professor Pankaj Medhe, who is coordinating the exams, said, "The answers of six students were not saved in the system due to a technical issue, so they were given another chance. Except Mhase all others appeared for the re-exam on Sunday. Why should college administration have anything against a certain student when hundreds of them are appearing for exams and re-exam?"

The re-exam was organised after the technical team pointed out that due to the error the students would get zero marks for no fault of theirs. "That is why we scheduled a re-exam the next day. Another student had expressed the concerns about successful completion of the exam. But when we explained the issue to him, he appeared for the re-exam," said Medhe.

