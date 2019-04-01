A mystery spinner from Iceland is Kings XI Punjab's newest recruit

ipl-news

The spinner has been making waves in Europe owing to a delivery that he bowls known as the Fiflio or the backspinner, which when delivered with the fingers ripped under the ball, drops about half of its pace after bouncing.

Kato Jonnson with Harbhajan Singh (Pic/ Kato Jonnson Twitter)

In a landmark moment for Nordic cricket, Icelandic spinner Kató Jónsson will attend trials at Kings XI Punjab. Jonsson could become the first Icelandic cricketer to play in the VIVO Indian Premier League, joining an ever-growing list of mystery spinners from developing cricketing nations to play in the league.

"This is what the IPL is all about," said an elated Satish Menon. "This proves that cricket is truly a global sport that knows no boundaries. To have a cricketer from Iceland in VIVO IPL would be historic and a testament to our belief that opportunity doesn’t discriminate." Satish Menon said in an article on kxip.in

Kato Jonnson posted this picture and tweet from Chandigarh.

Cricket practice at the Govt. Model Sr. Secondary School, Sector 26 (TM) Chandigarh. Warming up for a massive day at the @lionsdenkxip tomorrow. #KXIPvDC #IPL2019 pic.twitter.com/7xrdLq6S9b — Kató Jónsson (@cricketkit) March 31, 2019

“It’s unbelievable!” said a jubilant Jonsson. “From watching the VIVO IPL on my computer to possibly becoming the first Nordic player to play in it is beyond my wildest dreams. I’m ready and can’t wait to get started.”

The Icelandic mystery spinner is in Mohali and will catch up with the team this week. (

In another tweet, Kato Jonsson said, "Sometimes life takes extraordinary twists and turns. I am so excited to be visiting Mohali tomorrow for a truly extraordinary opportunity. Áfram Island! #IPL2019"

Sometimes life takes extraordinary twists and turns. I am so excited to be visiting Mohali tomorrow for a truly extraordinary opportunity. Áfram Ísland! #IPL2019 — Kató Jónsson (@cricketkit) March 31, 2019

Very little is known about the mystery spinner from Iceland but we will update this space as soon as we get more details

