A National Tech Festival lifts off towards trajectory of Science and Technology Education in Salute of ISRO

Parul University’s annual technical festival Projections, successful skyrocketed the theoretical ideas of the students, towards a trajectory of practical innovative creativity. With this year’s theme dedicated to honouring the limitless service of the brave men and women of the Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO, the annual technical festival brought together over 7 000 students from Universities across India, in a celebration of science and innovation. ISRO scientists have been shaping and enhancing the scope of the scientific and technical education curriculum, with every trajectory which they have made towards space, creating a permanent place in the system education.

With the countdown striking zero, Projections 2020 lifted off on Friday, loaded with over 40 of the most challenging and engaging events and competitions. This year’s ISRO theme was indeed a source of inspiration for the budding student innovators, as every space venture which they have made, has turned impossibilities into endless possibilities. On the eve of the event, a half marathon was organised, where the students and faculties of Parul University ran all the way, in support of the scientists who have been paving the way for scenting education. The inauguration of this year’s festival on the 14th was done by a custom-made Payload lifting drone, crafted and designed by the University’s students, flying sky-high to unveil the words of Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam which read,"You have to dream before your dreams can come true."

Ranging from technical robotics events to non-technical logical competitions, the festival was filled with a hive of activities, which elevated the students’ creative and innovative spirits. Some of these events include RC Nitro, a strategic robotics racing contest, CODE-A-THON, a coding cum hackathon competition, Dr Holmes an investigative conquest, Radium Cricket, Masterchef PU amongst others.

"As a major highlight of the festival, 'Hell in Cell' a robotics combat competition which featured 12 of the finest combat robots, with the various teams from across the nation contesting inside the concrete and glass cell. Considering the arena's quantity and technical build, this year’s Projections has facilitated one of the nation’s top robot combat competitions. We also hosted a one of a kind FPV Drone Racing Championship, wherein various student crafted drones, were racing while equipped with perfect aerodynamics features. Our main goal behind this festival is to impact the students by introducing the most innovative and fun ways to turn the classroom theoretical knowledge into practical," said Pujan Shah, the Organizing chairperson of Projections Tech Fest.

These events were strategically designed to focus particularly on the various academic concepts in the fields of Mechanical, Electrical, Civil, Computer, Aeronautical, Electronics, Robotics, IT, Chemical Engineering amongst others. Apart from these events, the festival also featured a series of knowledge-sharing workshops on Amazon Alexa, AR/VR Augmented Reality, Game Development. A pool of industrial experts visited the University’s campus to share their technical insights with the budding engineering and science students. “Hosting such events gives our students a lifetime academic experience. I believe learning is not only a pen and paper practice, but it is also a colourful practical journey and Projections has provided such a platform for our students to implement these ideas into a living reality. I am also delighted that the students got to explore their practical skills while simultaneously honouring the work of ISRO scientists”, said the University’s President, Dr Devanshu J Patel.

