A natural look

Given the time-strapped life we lead in the city, it is not very often that you can catch a glimpse of rural India. But at this week-long exhibition titled Euphoria at a Colaba gallery, Karjat-based artist Sunil Pardeshi saunters into village life with his paintbrush. He observes the serenity nature brings, rendering intricately detailed scenes with families by the fields, women by the rivers and empty alleyways in oil on canvas.

Till October 14, 11 am to 7 pm

At Jehangir Art Gallery, 161B, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Kala Ghoda, Fort.

Call 22843989

Free

