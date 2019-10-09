MENU

A natural look

Updated: Oct 09, 2019, 08:24 IST | The Guide Team

An exhibition comprising a series of oil paintings will showcase the wonders of rural life

Given the time-strapped life we lead in the city, it is not very often that you can catch a glimpse of rural India. But at this week-long exhibition titled Euphoria at a Colaba gallery, Karjat-based artist Sunil Pardeshi saunters into village life with his paintbrush. He observes the serenity nature brings, rendering intricately detailed scenes with families by the fields, women by the rivers and empty alleyways in oil on canvas.

Till October 14, 11 am to 7 pm
At Jehangir Art Gallery, 161B, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Kala Ghoda, Fort.
Call 22843989
Free

