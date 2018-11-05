Mumbai event: A treat for art lovers at Carter Road this weekend

things-to-do

A three-day art-exhibition themed around Children's Day will see 15 artists paint together live at Carter Road promenade, against the backdrop of the setting sun. Join in

The act of creation is often a mystery to everyone but the creator. And that perhaps defines the very nature of art, allowing one to have their own interpretations rather than blatantly put out the artist's intentions. That being said, you can fall in love with a painting, but not with an equally mesmerising process — because you've never seen it. And maybe it's time you do.

Art by the Sea is a unique event that will see 15 artists paint together live at Carter Road promenade, against the backdrop of the setting sun. An event organised and conceptualised by Le Sutra Hotel, Out of the Blue restaurant, and Marico Evenings, the theme of the third edition is Childlike Innocence in keeping with the spirit of Children's Day. "The idea is to create awareness about art in the city and let the public in on the process of painting various styles that range from abstract to figurative. Although there is a theme, the artists can exercise creative freedom. And it is important to see this live, as you usually only have access to the finished work," curator Shraddha Purnaye tells us.



Shraddha Purnaye; Madhukar Munde

The three-day exhibition will also include a workshop for children, to help them channel their inner Picasso. "This will be a fun exercise where they will have to create a mascot for Carter Road, and all materials will be provided by us," Purnaye shares, adding that the winner will be announced at the restaurant on the second day of the event. But, we're still left thinking about the impact of the behaviour of a child on an artist. And Madhukar Munde, professor at Sir JJ School of Arts, who will participate in the event, explains. "My works are mythology-based. But what fascinates me about the theme of innocence is that when children are asked to draw subjects, for instance, Lord Hanuman, they come out with their own imagery. It's never a carbon copy of what is usually seen," he says.



Both veterans and emerging artists gather together for a live painting exhibition

This will also be an opportunity for artists to exchange ideas under one roof, especially with the variety of styles being exhibited, and a mix of veterans that include Vinta Kapadia, Satish Wavare and Rajendra Patil, as well as emerging artists such as Madan Pawar, Gopal Pardeshi and Varun Kapoor. Sculptor Gajan Kabade will also create artwork out of cellotape. As for Munde, he is setting out with only a rough idea. "This will be a two-way learning experience. The public can understand how form develops, while I can draw inspiration from how they look at mythology.".

ON November 9 to 11, 5 pm to 8 pm; November 9 and 10, 5 pm to 7 pm (workshop)

AT Carter Road Promenade, Bandra West

FREE

