A new year, a new me

I will cook despite the 9 to 5 job

Tanish Shah, 30, influencer-video production professional

It feels different to say that I have a resolution that's not about losing weight and finding love. Last year was obviously difficult for everyone, but staying at home has made me realise how important it is to be happy. While everyone was picking up a hobby, I entered the kitchen—which in typical Indian culture is considered 'not a place for a man to be'. Over time, I had ignored my interest in cooking to keep up with a 9 to 5 job. This year, I have promised to experiment in the kitchen for two weekends a month, and share the results on my Instagram page.

I am done chasing multiple dreams

Sanhita Paradkar, 37, artist

I have always been the one running after things, never taking rest. So, 2020 put a pause on that. At the end of 2019, I wanted to be healthy, and the lockdown helped me with it. This year, I have decided to set only three goals, and not get into doing too much. There is enough time to do as many things as I want. It's time to simplify, and declutter.

I'll reach out to ones I never wanted to talk to

Shivangi Chaturvedi, 28, media marketing professional

I usually draft my resolutions by early December, so I have a head start. When I was younger, they had to do with simple things like not littering. For this year, I'm going to work on aspects of my personality that confine me. It will be hard to change, but that's the challenge. For starters, I am going to reconcile with people who I thought I would never talk to. The last year taught me that anything can happen, and we don't have infinite time. I will confront my feelings and those individuals. It will help me overcome my fear in facing them.

I will go with the flow

Khushboo Balwani Rawal, 36, writer and entrepreneur

Last year taught me to take one day at a time. I don't wish to wait for something to happen. If it's raining and I can't go to the gym, I will work out at home. For a control freak, who wants everything to work out the way she imagined it, it's tough to go with the flow. I will take one day at a time, because I have no idea what's going to happen tomorrow. Today is all I have.

I'll make monthly resolutions, not annual

Pemiya Gandhi, 25, PR professional

I have always been plan-oriented; it has given me direction. Usually, on the last day of the year, I assess the months gone by and jot down plans for the future, divided into professional, personal and family. But in 2020, it all went awry. Things like health, which I have never thought of, became important. I realised that change is constant, and though planning is good, what's better is adapting. I have decided to make a resolution at the start of every month. For January, it's to maintain a work-life balance.

I'll work on controlling my reactions



Last year, Masha had decided to be a part of beach clean-ups, and she plans to keep at it

Masha Arabi, 28, social media professional

For the last two years, I've made an annual goal list, and a small-task list. The big goals included learning self-defence, and small ones would be to watch a stand up comedy show. It helped me stay both, motivated, and find something interesting to do with my time in Mumbai. This year I'm going to work on my inner self. I am impulsive by nature and find it hard to control my reactions. I'm going to try a technique like laughter therapy for it.

