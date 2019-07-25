A pawfect platform

things-to-do

The Welfare of Stray Dogs (WSD), an animal welfare NGO is organising a garage sale of books, crockery, toys, artefacts and gift items to raise funds

If you are an animal lover who cringes at the sight of abandoned and wounded strays, eager to heal and immunise every dog in the city, but feels helpless by the magnitude of the problem, here is a solution that will bring some cheer. The Welfare of Stray Dogs (WSD), an animal welfare NGO that has impacted the lives of over 1,60,000 stray dogs through first-aid, immunisation and adoption is organising a garage sale of books, crockery, toys, artefacts and gift items to raise funds for their operations. All the items will be available at throwaway prices.

On: July 26 to July 30, 10 am to 8 pm

At: Laxmi Baug Hall, near Opera House, Girgaum.

Call: 720807334

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates