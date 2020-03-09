A photographic response

From 2016 to 2019, on the initiative of Goethe-Institut Max Mueller Bhavan Mumbai, an exchange programme was organised between the photography departments of the National Institute of Design (NID), Gandhinagar, and the Academy of Fine Arts (HGB), Leipzig. A total of 16 students and five teachers from the two institutions took part in this long-term project. Responses is a photography exhibition which emerged out of the four-year collaboration, which will be on display at the institute in Kala Ghoda from next week.

Curated by Annette Kisling, Amarnath Praful, Rishi Singhal and Arthur Zalewski — all of them professors from the two institutes — the exhibition explores a spectrum of 21 photographic works produced as the participants ventured to make new meanings out of unfamiliar settings.



A photograph by Kush Kukreja will be on display

Praful says, "It was a wonderful experience curating the works. Since 2018, we at NID had started deliberating with our HGB colleagues on the various possibilities for the exhibition. In the winter of 2019, we started formulating the plan, philosophy and form of the exhibition. We have been working closely with the students as well. They have been a part of the various processes involved in the curation."

Praful believes anybody interested in photography, arts and culture should definitely come by. "Students, young photographers, people who travel — all of them will resonate well with the exhibition. For the uninitiated, it would be great to see perspectives which are new and nuanced in the area of photography and how this medium can challenge and channelise the zeitgeist of the times," he adds.

From March 12 to April 25, 11 am to 7 pm

At Gallery MMB, Goethe-Institut Max Mueller Bhavan Mumbai, K Dubash Marg, Kala Ghoda.

Call 22027542

Free

