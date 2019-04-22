A piece of sky

things-to-do

Give all hobby classes a miss this weekend, and camp beneath the stars with your child instead, at a site that gives you a taste of rural life with some astronomy lessons

Among the many ways, a Mumbaikar unwinds over the weekend, how many include a rendezvous with nature? This, despite the fact that the metropolis is among the few cities in the world that has a national park within its limits, and a wealth of scenic spots dotting its outskirts. It was to reacquaint working parents like her with the lush environs of the city and to help them bond with their children in nature that Nehal Shah started Heart & Soil three years ago. "We tend to plan our days off around lunches and dinners, which can get monotonous. And while there are several activities for kids aged seven and above, there are few avenues for younger children," she says.

This weekend, the nature-cum-activity club is organising a camping trip to a 22-acre farm in Kharchunde village near Khopoli. Called The Planet Trail, it has on board an astronomer who will introduce the campers to the solar system, through stargazing, guided observation of Jupiter and Saturn along with astronomy games and an AV show.

The itinerary also includes a fair share of hands-on farm-life experience that includes milking cows, cattle ploughing, swimming in the river and a stream trail via the Burma bridge. Meals served are prepared in the homes of villagers, and include barbecue in the evening with some music for company.

“The setting is natural and rustic, with hygiene taken care of. All comforts are basic because we aren’t keen on going the glamping way. We don’t want kids to associate the idea of camping with luxury,” informs Shah.

From: April 27, 3.30 pm to April 28, 10 am (today is the last day to sign up)

Meeting point: Kharchunde village, near Khopoli (transportation can be arranged).

Call: 9820857710

Log on to: bit.ly/2BC6lJN

Cost: Rs 3,900 (for one parent and one child; extra adult, Rs 2,200; extra child Rs 1,700)

