A piece of the pie

food

Learn patisserie skills at a pie-making workshop in Juhu

Divisha Jadhwani

It is one thing to eat a meal, but cooking it yourself is a completely different experience altogether. One learns to value food more when they prepare it themselves and learn what goes into making it. A communal studio in Juhu that welcomes budding chefs, artists and hosts to share their talent with one and all, is organising a pie-making workshop.

"Who doesn’t love a pie?" remarks husband-wife duo and founders of Jars and Journeys, Divisha Jadhwani and Daulat Makhija, adding, "Being fitness lovers who are into Crossfit and power yoga, the easiest ways for us to unwind are coffee and desserts! That’s how we thought of a workshop for pies and galettes. Chef Vidita Kamat will curate a workshop around it," the couple shares. Kamat will be teaching how to bake a key lime pie, mixed berry galette, apple pie and dark chocolate silk pie from scratch.

ON August 30, 3 pm to 7 pm

AT Jars and Journeys, Sangeeta Apartments, 7C, Gala number 14, Juhu Road, Juhu.

CALL 9920464566

COST Rs 3,200

