A pigment of your imagination

Turn prints of Foy Nissen's black and white photographs to colour

While black and white frames can bring about the starkness of life or imbue it with a sense of nostalgia, a dash of colour in the right place manages to bring alive every aspect of a photograph. If you have ever had the urge to paint a black and white image into the colours of your mind, this workshop is the place to be.

As part of the exhibition, Foy Nissen's Bombay, featuring the works of one of the city's greatest chroniclers, Colour Me Bombay is a hand-coloured photography workshop which will get your creative juices flowing.

The idea focuses on engaging audiences of all age groups into a session which will help them channel their perception of the city into colour. Nissen's select photographs will be reproduced into matte prints which will be given to the attendees to work on along with pencils, pastels and charcoal to work with. A demonstration and a video presentation will be shown to guide them through the activity.

"The idea is to familiarise the city with Nissen's works, and allow the audience to indulge in an experience where they can let their imagination take charge," explains Kamna Anand of the Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation, who is going to be conducting

the workshop.

On May 28, 11 am to 1 pm

At Jehangir Nicholson Gallery, Kala Ghoda, Fort.

Call 22029613 RSVP jnafmumbai@gmail.com

Cost Rs 85 to R110 for museum entry

