A platform that best caters to the needs of students seeking overseas education loans

Adventum Student Living was founded in October 2019 and launched their student accommodation vertical- UniAcco. UniAcco is a unique cross border student accommodation platform that helps students find the right accommodation globally. The success and synergistic benefit of UniAcco prompted the team to launch UniCreds, a company that helps the same students find the most competitive education loan solutions.

Amit and Sayantan make up the founding team, with only one vision in mind - Smoothening a student’s journey from a comfortable home environment to a new country, by vanquishing any challenges faced by the student along the way. Founder of Adventum Student Living, Amit Singh says, “With UniAcco, we aim to provide students with end-to-end solutions in the accommodation domain whereas, with UniCreds, the goal is to help students find the most competitive education loans”.

Amit has over two decades of experience in the financial services and real estate market, which has helped the platform to partner with leading lenders and properties across the globe. Sayantan is a driven entrepreneur having rich experience of working in the student accommodation market for quite a while now, he is critical to the operations at both UniAcco and UniCreds. Sayantan explains, “We work closely with education counsellors as our services are complementary to theirs. We primarily engage with students once their university of choice is decided and the pre-landing work has been initiated by the education counsellors”.

Students who wish to pursue higher education abroad are often riddled with doubts and concerns about where to start this process. The road to higher education is as complicated as it is exciting. Throw in “overseas” to the fore and there are even more challenging decisions to make. In pursuit of overseas higher education, students have to take care of their university selection, student visa, education loan, student accommodation and much more, all on their own!

In order to lessen the burden on students, there are three distinct agencies students typically go through -

âÂÂÂÂ Career Counsellors

âÂÂÂÂ Student Loan Consultants

âÂÂÂÂ Accommodation Providers

In 2019, a whopping 6,20,156 students went abroad to study. Most of these students sought counsel and guidance from these agencies with only one goal in mind - Having a hassle-free experience in their overseas higher education journey, right from deciding which country to study in to moving into their student accommodation.

UniAcco takes care of the “Accommodation” aspect in a student’s journey to overseas higher education. So far, with 350000+ rooms UniAcco has assisted over 40,000 students in finding their ideal accommodation across the globe. With a focus on premium service and synergised partnerships, UniAcco has really taken off in the first year of its operations.

During active engagement with students, we learned about a gamut of critical challenges students faced in their journey to study abroad, with education loans topping the list. In order to facilitate quicker and safer education loans, UniCreds came into being. UniCreds, a leading EduFintech company is forged upon the values of credibility, reliability, receptiveness and convenience that handles the “Education Loan” aspect of a student’s overseas higher education journey. UniCreds is led by the same team of UniAcco, which won the prestigious award of Best Cross-Border Student Housing Provider 2020 at the 4th annual Greater London Enterprise Awards, hosted by SME News.

UniCreds is a comprehensive “Student Loan Marketplace” where lenders and borrowers can find each other in a more efficient manner compared to traditional methods. The company is backed by the latest technologies and utilises machine learning and data science, to enable students to acquire education loans in a quick and convenient manner. Besides, UniCreds has a dedicated team of seasoned education loan counsellors, who will guide students throughout the education loan process. They have also collaborated with some of the pre-eminent education lenders in the country that assure students the best interest rates on their education loans. Moreover, the services of UniCreds are absolutely free to the student.

