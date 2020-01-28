A play on emotions

Rakesh Chaturvedi Om, Madhurjeet Singh and Vicky Ahuja — all noted theatre actors — came up with a new-year resolution. They wanted to work together while pursuing other acting jobs at theatre groups Motley Theatre and Jashn-e-Kalam. That is how Kahaani Sunoge? came into being early this month. Now, they are set for their first performance, a collection of stories in dramatic narration by celebrated Hindi writer Mohan Rakesh. The three stories — Safety Pin, Gunaah Be-Lazzat and Baniya Banaam Ishq — display the writer's prowess in observing human emotions and relationships.



Rakesh Chaturvedi Om

"The common thread in these stories is the human psyche that enables us to only look at right and wrong from our perspective, and not put ourselves in another person's shoes," says Chaturvedi about the choice of stories, adding that their contemporary tone was another factor. The group doesn't believe in dramatisation and insists the stories will be read in a narrative style using an actor's capabilities, much like a solo performance.



Vicky Ahuja

Each of the stories belongs in a different class setting. While Saftey Pin represents the upper middle class, Gunaah Be-Lazzat belongs firmly in the middle class. Baniya Banaam deals with a rich man's perceptions once he falls in love with a dancer. The short stories will be told as is, without adaptation or reinterpretation. "He is one of the few writers of the time who wrote simplistically, even colloquially. Also, we strongly believe that an actor is a medium and we are only here to serve the text," Chaturvedi ends.

On February 1, 8 pm

At Five Senses Theatre Studio, New Link Road, Andheri West.

Call 9967780425

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 200

