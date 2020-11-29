A political fairytale! What JK Rowling's The Ickabog teaches your kids

A 14-year-old's illustration of King Fred the Fearless, who rules the kingdom of Cornucopia, which is home to a mythical monster

The Ickabog—the word derives from Ichabod, meaning 'no glory' or 'the glory has departed'—is JK Rowling's latest book for tweens. The idea came to Rowling while she was still writing Harry Potter. She wrote the first half between Potter books, hoping to publish it after the final novel of the series—Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows—was out.

But she never did. At least not till the COVID-19 pandemic happened and millions of children were stuck at home, unable to attend school or meet their friends. She put up the story online for free, and asked kids from across the world to send in their illustrations for the book. Interestingly, eight Indian children are among the 34 from five countries [UK, Ireland, New Zealand and Australia] who made it to the pages of the title, released on November 10. Aged seven to 12, their illustrations are what make this book unique. Their raw artwork will not appeal to children and adults too. We like that the book weaves the present day dog-eat-dog global scenario into lessons in morality.



JK Rowling

The kingdom of Cornucopia—in which a mythical monster, a kingdom in peril and an adventure that will test two children's bravery to the limit—is imagined brilliantly. While initially, King Fred the Fearless, who rules the land, may seem an interesting character, it is really The Ickabog, a legendary monster, who keeps you hooked. The legend of The Ickabog scares people into behaving.

Cornucopia's citizens are gripped by poverty and fright, united against a common enemy but isolated from reality. And interestingly, if you make it to the end of this tale, you realise that The Ickabog is warning us to stand up against fear and hatred of the outsider and unknown. The message has never been more timely.

What: The Ickabog

Cost: Rs 1,299 (hardback), Rs 999 (e-book)

Where: amazon.in

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news