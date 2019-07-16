Search

A pop of flavour

Published: Jul 16, 2019

Available in basil pesto,smoky BBQ and schezwan flavours, the nibbles are a fascinating and addictive treat

Not with standing the allure of modern, sophisticated fare that's taken over the food scene, one cannot deny the simple-yet-fulfilling pleasure of snacking. But hardly does one come across an offering that manages to distinguish itself from the plethora of humdrum snacks available, though a popular confectionery is now dishing out a treat called snack pops (Rs 70 a jar).

Available in basil pesto, smoky BBQ and schezwan flavours, the nibbles are a fascinating and addictive treat. They are basically tiny toasties tossed in spices that make for a great accompaniment with chai or drinks, and can also be compulsively munched on while stress-eating.

While the basil pesto ones seem a tad lacklustre with a herb-y but bland taste, the schezwan pops are spicy and flavourful. The BBQ pops are fun little bites coated in a sticky and smoky sweetness reminiscent of bacon. Enjoyable and bite-sized, these goodies could be a great addition to your work desk's top drawer.

AT All Theobroma outlets 
Time 8 am to 12 am (BKC)
Call 7506304867

