A puzzling affair

Updated: Aug 15, 2019, 22:05 IST | The Guide Team

Attend an event at a Khar taproom where Prasanna Seshadri, director of the World Puzzle Federation, will guide particpants as they take part in a sudoku competition

The idea that most people have of getting a drink in a pub involves having a laugh and a conversation. But what if you exercised your mental faculties instead? Attend an event at a Khar taproom where Prasanna Seshadri, director of the World Puzzle Federation, will guide particpants as they take part in a sudoku competition, a numbers game that tests your aptitude for logical and critical thinking.

ON August 18, 5 pm
AT Doolally Taproom, Rajkutir, Khar West.
CALL 48931314

