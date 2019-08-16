A puzzling affair

things-to-do

Attend an event at a Khar taproom where Prasanna Seshadri, director of the World Puzzle Federation, will guide particpants as they take part in a sudoku competition

The idea that most people have of getting a drink in a pub involves having a laugh and a conversation. But what if you exercised your mental faculties instead? Attend an event at a Khar taproom where Prasanna Seshadri, director of the World Puzzle Federation, will guide particpants as they take part in a sudoku competition, a numbers game that tests your aptitude for logical and critical thinking.

ON August 18, 5 pm

AT Doolally Taproom, Rajkutir, Khar West.

CALL 48931314

