A puzzling affair
Attend an event at a Khar taproom where Prasanna Seshadri, director of the World Puzzle Federation, will guide particpants as they take part in a sudoku competition
The idea that most people have of getting a drink in a pub involves having a laugh and a conversation. But what if you exercised your mental faculties instead? Attend an event at a Khar taproom where Prasanna Seshadri, director of the World Puzzle Federation, will guide particpants as they take part in a sudoku competition, a numbers game that tests your aptitude for logical and critical thinking.
ON August 18, 5 pm
AT Doolally Taproom, Rajkutir, Khar West.
CALL 48931314
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Ganpati 2019: 'Mera Kachra, Meri Zimmedari' should be the motto of the people, says Chinu Kwatra