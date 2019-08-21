A puzzling challenge

things-to-do

Can you solve a Rubik's Cube in minutes? Then, sign up for the qualifiers for the puzzle's global championship

Contestants try and finish solving a Rubik's Cube as fast as they can

Are you someone who can solve a Rubik's Cube in less than a minute? If yes, and you think this talent is of no use, then you are about to be proven wrong. For, there is such a thing called a Rubik's Cube World Cup and the qualifiers are taking place right here in the city.

The 2019 edition of the event will witness speed cubers from all over the world competing in the fast-paced, time-bound competition, to stand a chance of winning $30,000 as prize money. The winners from India will get a chance to represent the country at the World Finale in Moscow in late November this year. So brush up on your speed-cubing skills and do not miss out on the opportunity to be declared the country's – and later possibly the world's – Rubik's Cube champion.

ON August 24, 10 am

AT Nehru Centre, Dr Annue Beasant Road, Worli.

LOG ON TO mindgamers.redbull.com

