A R Rahman gives nod to biography

AR Rahman

Oscar-winning music maestro AR Rahman may have won international acclaim for his craft, but the man remains a largely obscured figure. An upcoming authorised biography will shed light on his life and philosophy. Titled Notes of a Dream: The Authorized Biography of A.R. Rahman, it has been written by Krishna Trilok, a Chennai-based writer, and will hit the stands in August.

"We all dream of living a life that will, in some way touch, the world around us positively. And we constantly look to those who have done this, for guidance. It is my honour to share the life story of one of India's biggest stars — a story that is graceful and inspiring proof of the power of love, talent and hard work," Trilok, 24, said about his experience of chronicling AR Rahman's life.

The book will traverse a fascinating journey that began as a composer of advertisement jingles and has culminated into what is now a magnanimous presence on the international music stage. The book carries a foreword by Danny Boyle, where the Slumdog Millionaire (2008) director touches upon the human qualities that make Rahman the man he is.

"His talent is matched by his appetite, his modesty and his generosity. All surrendered to the troubadour mentality; we are at the service of the music," Boyle writes in the foreword. The publisher said that the book features intimate interviews with Rahman, as well as anecdotes from key people in his life.

