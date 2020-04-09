A R Rahman reacts to Masakali 2.0; Delhi 6 director says 'it will damage your eardrums'

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman on Wednesday took to social media to react to the latest remix version of his classic song Masakali from Delhi 6. Clearly, the new version of the song - titled Masakali 2.0, featuring Siddharth Malhotra and Tara Suataria has not impressed the music maestro.

Rahman tweeted, "No short cuts, properly commissioned, sleepless nights, writes and re-writes. Over 200 musicians, 365 days of creative brainstorming with the aim to produce music that can last generations. A team of a director, a composer and a lyricist supported by actors, dance directors and a relentless film crew." Though he did not directly comment on Masakali 2.0, he urged his fans to listen to the original, just a few hours after the release of the new song.

Prasoon Joshi, lyricist of Masakali, tweeted saying, "Sad to see when original creation insensitively utilised.[sic]"

All songs written for #Delhi6 including #Masakali close to heart,sad to see when original creation of @arrahman @prasoonjoshi_ &singer @_MohitChauhan insensitively utilised. Upto the conscience of @Tseries. Hopefully the fans will stand for originality. @RakeyshOmMehra — Prasoon Joshi (@prasoonjoshi_) April 8, 2020

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, director of Delhi 6, tweeted saying, "Beware of the re- mix it will damage your eardrums"

#Masakali #Delhi6 Created with love & passion an iconic song that has to be preserved. Beware of the re- mix it will damage your eardrums https://t.co/9NJGza2Vfo — Rakeysh Mehra (@RakeyshOmMehra) April 9, 2020

He further wrote, "Let's save the original creations for generations to come. Say no to Remixes [sic]"

#Delhi6 the movie & it’s songs created with so much Luv & passion , let’s save the original creations for generations to come. #saynotoRemixes https://t.co/QIKqYRKiPl — Rakeysh Mehra (@RakeyshOmMehra) April 9, 2020

The trend of remixing Bollywood songs has been going on for a while. If not used in films, they are made into separate music videos. While some have worked, some have drastically failed. Just a few months ago, Rahman was quoted saying how he too has liked one remix of his song but found the others after that one "disastrous". The musician shared, "The one which I was happy with was The Humma Song (Ok Jaanu; 2017) as it helped the movie. However, after that, I didn't like any of them. Some of them are really disastrous and very annoying."

The original Masakali from Delhi 6 was composed by AR Rahman with lyrics by Prasoon Joshi. The new version has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi.

What's your take on Masakali 2.0?

