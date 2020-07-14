A reel show

An alternative art and craft gallery, Management of Art Treasures of India (MATI), has been collecting, preserving and documenting two- and three-dimensional artefacts in South Delhi's Hauz Khas Village. Drawing from their collection of over 20,000 lobby cards — unique to the United States, lobby cards began to be produced in the early 20th century and were essentially photographs of the movie stars printed on heavy paper — and film posters, they've now put together a virtual exhibition titled Excitement, where viewers get to see the film art around Charlie Chaplin and Alfred Hitchcock's iconic works. And if interested, all works are priced at Rs10,000 and available for sale.



Alfred Hitchcock's Sabotage, poster print, 1936

The two mediums of cinematic art represent the growth of advertising and marketing and by virtue of this, how Chaplin and Hitchcock became household names. About the title, curator and researcher Kainaat Fatima tells us it stems from the fact that the work of these two celebrated personalities provokes excitement as a natural response. "You're curious to know more; the storyline always leaves you asking, 'What's next?' And even if it has been decades since the films hit theatres, you're still asking, 'Where can I find these movies now?'" she says.



Charlie Chaplin, The Kid, litho poster print, 1921

Ideation for the exhibition commenced in February and the gallery was keen on turning it into a physical one before the lockdown demanded closure of exhibition spaces. And according to Fatima, MATI founder Siddhartha Tagore had been running his eyes through Hitchcock interviews when a quote struck him — "If I won't be myself, who will?" It was inspiring and this motivation needed to be conveyed at a time when people need it the most. "Cinema is referred to as the seventh art. It plays an influential role in shaping lives of individuals. While Chaplin brought out the realities of industrialisation, Hitchcock dug into the horrors of imagination and translated it into reality," says Fatima.



Kainaat Fatima

Although the online showcase has kicked off with these two filmmakers, there is art on more movies, including Bollywood, Bengali cinema and forgotten flicks, to come in the future. Fatima says it was important to start with the duo as they spearheaded genres during their time, adding, "Years after their demise, we feel the hard work and pain put into these projects — Chaplin's parents were music hall entertainers and thus, he didn't grow up in wealth. There is something beyond the darkness. And these two practically prove this."

Till July 31

Log on to matiart.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news