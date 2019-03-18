A remake of Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao's Ishq Vishk on the cards

bollywood

Buzz is that the producers (Tips) of Ishq Vishk are keen to make a latter-day version of the college romance with a brand new cast and director

Ishq Vishk

Shahid Kapoor's Bollywood debut, Ishq Vishk (2003), is likely to get a reboot. The coming-of-age drama, directed by Ken Ghosh, also starred Amrita Rao and Shenaz Treasury. Buzz is that the producers (Tips) of the film are keen to make a latter-day version of the college romance with a brand new cast and director.

Will they retain the film's tracks, especially Aisa Kyun Hota Hai Baar Baar, which was a chartbuster?

Ishq Vishk marked the acting debut of Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao and Shenaz Treasury. Shahid and Amrita bagged the Best Male Debut and Best Female Debut for the film. The film was about two childhood friends Rajiv (Shahid Kapoor) and Payal (Amrita Rao). While Payal is in love with Rajiv, the latter realizes it a bit later about his feelings for her.

Shahid's character, whose dream was to date the most beautiful girl in his college, had become popular among the youths. And not to forget, Shenaz, who played the hottie 'Alisha'! The actress, who is now a travel blogger, was nominated for the best supporting actress award by the Filmfare Film Awards.

