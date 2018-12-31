A rendezvouz with Kokan

things-to-do

Folk dances, plays, poetry, art installations and organic produce from the region await you at a fest

A jakhadi dance performance

That Mumbai lies on the verdant Konkan coast may become apparent only when you drive to its outskirts, or savour a Malvani meal. But this week brings you the opportunity to experience the rich culture of the region at the Global Kokan Festival.

Organised by Kokan Bhumi Pratishthan, the four-day event will showcase a Lok Nritya Spardha, where 200 artistes will perform folk dance forms including tarpa, jakhadi, naman, Agri and Koli. Folk plays, a gathering of Konkani poets, art walks and an installation of Warli art will also be part of the festival. While authentic food and organic produce from the region are one of the highlights, a platform has been created to spread awareness among native residents of Konkan to not sell off their land and put it to better use.

FROM: January 3 to 6, 10 am to 10 pm

AT: Mumbai Exhibition Centre, Goregaon East.

CALL: 24155413

