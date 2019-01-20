A resume beyond degrees

sunday-mid-day

They may have the necessary qualifications, but the differently-abled find getting jobs is still a tough dream. Job portals are now bridging the gap with training in interviewing skills and tips on dressing right

Her simple yet synchronised hand movements in a 20-second-long video easily communicate her skill set, drawing steady attention of viewers. This 21-year-old Mankhurd resident had been desperate to find a stable job. Her hearing and speech impairment, however, resulted in her being turned down by several employers for almost a year. But, Umeshwari Dudyala was adamant. She wanted to supplement her father's income, who works at a dry cleaner's.

So she signed up for the LinkedIn Coaches programme in May 2018, found a mentor who helped navigate her career and put up a video resume in sign language. The clip received over 11,910 likes, 5,80,000 views and 500 comments followed by hundreds of emails by employers of leading companies offering jobs. Her confidence went through the roof when the video caught the attention of Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, who RTed her post on Twitter, adding to its visibility and virality.

Dudyala is a woman of remarkable buoyancy now that she has become the data entry processing executive of a leading website designing company in Ghansoli. "After completing my HSC, I wanted to help my parents as our financial situation was not very strong. But, disabled candidates face difficulties in finding the right opportunities. It is unfair that qualified candidates don't secure good jobs only because of certain conditions," she adds.



21-year-old Umeshwari Dudyala's LinkedIn video became viral in December. In it, Dudyala, who has speech and hearing impairment communicates her work skills (fast typing speed) and that she is looking for a data entry job. The video, which eventually got her a job at a firm in Ghansoli, got over 5,80,000 views. Piv/Sneha Kharabe

A LinkedIn spokesperson says LinkedIn Coaches is a free-of-cost programme focused on helping job seekers, who face barriers, expand their network through conversations and training. Under this, LinkedIn employees get a chance to coach, mentor, guide, train, and upskill underrepresented communities.

At LinkedIn, mock interviews are done regularly. During these sessions, candidates share how they struggle with interview skills and how they get nervous. The spokesperson adds, "We therefore help them build their confidence. Ask them to maintain eye contact and not have many long pauses. We also tell them what kind of opening line to think of to impress employers as also present their point of view wherever needed. Apart from this, we also teach them how to make PPTs."



Both Rohan Bendre, whose left leg and hand got paralysed after a 1993 surgery, and Siddharth Mhatre, who has cerebral palsy, received soft skill training from v-shesh. Often, a v-shesh member accompanies candidates to interviews (if they are speech or hearing impaired). Pics/Sameer Markande and Bipin Kokate

Barriers to opportunities

Dudyala's is not the only tale of struggle. Things didn't come easy for 30-year-old Siddharth Mhatre. After completing his MBA in HR from Sir M Visvesvaraya Institute of Management Studies and Research in 2012, Mhatre says he got in touch with v-shesh which provides persons with disabilities with training and access to suitable jobs across multiple sectors. While applying for jobs, v-shesh made him attach a statement of purpose (SOP), which included a list of strengths and weaknesses.

"I mentioned that while I am a hard worker and great at communication; flexibility or moving around is an issue for me." The Dadar resident adds, "Usually, a v-shesh team member accompanies candidates for personal interviews. In my case, however, they knew communication was my strength so I went in by myself. All I was told was to dress neatly and be on time no matter what." He was hired by a leading facility management company in Vikhroli. Among those who vouch for the training at v-shesh is Rohan Bendre, an epilepsy patient. After undergoing a surgery in 1993, the 35-year-old Thane resident's left leg and hand became paralysed.

Physiotherapy didn't help. His love for football, however, helped his leg move better. "I approached v-shesh in 2011 after finishing BCom. There, they trained me in giving interviews, and presenting myself better through confidence-building sessions. In 2014, I was placed at a BPO in Vidya Vihar," adds Bendre who now works for a management consulting firm.



Radhika Agarwal of V-Shesh

Start of something good

A real change seems to be taking place slowly as more and more portals are coming forward so that companies start hiring differently-abled persons. Mayank Patel started Vadodara Samvedna Social Welfare Trust in 2010. The 58-year-old office superintendent with the Indian Railways says they started off with putting out ads in newspapers and then started organising job fairs. "During the first such event, seven firms came to the venue. The next one had about 22 companies hiring this kind of talent. The number eventually grew to 80. They were hiring applicants for jobs ranging between a peon and an engineer. In 2016, some 297 candidates got placed in reputable MNCs." Finding it difficult to meet the demand across all cities, they started a portal. "Now, employers directly get in touch with disabled applicants and the procedure is free of cost."

Patel, who suffers from post polio paralysis, adds that while talent is equally distributed, access to opportunity is not. "While many NGOs work for the upliftment of disabled persons, not much is done to offer a stable livelihood. Providing crutches and wheelchairs isn't enough. The idea is to make them independent so that they buy these resources through their hard-earned money. Here, we not just teach candidates soft skills, but also groom them so they deal with supervisors better. They are bound to face challenges at workplace, so they need to communicate with co-workers better so that the job is done without any hassle," he adds.

Samaritans step in

Radhika Agarwal, founding member of v-shesh, says, "We take the organisation through the process of hiring. We then understand their requirements as a client. Later, we offer soft skills training to candidates prior to recruitment. This lasts for about two to three weeks. We have two models here; the first one includes training them in written and verbal communication, and analytical and computer skills.

We also accompany certain candidates for interviews depending on their disabilities. For example, if a person is deaf, we need a sign language interpreter to ease communication. Furthermore, our job coaches help candidates understand the nuances of the job before sending out applications. Most importantly, in case of autistic candidates, it becomes difficult for them to maintain eye contact and their body language. So, we convey to the employer about their social interaction issues and sensitise them. We also tell them to hire them as interns first and see if the job is done right."

The most important work begins after placement. Agarwal says, "The post placement work for us is crucial. Because we have to assist the candidate and employer in settling in."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates