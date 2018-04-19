A rewind of the entertaining T20 league after 10 long years!

A decade after T20's first ball was bowled yesterday, mid-day recaps the title-winning finales



Rajasthan Royals celebrate after winning the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008. Pics/mid-day archives, AFP

2008

Rajasthan Royals were crowned champions of the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League after a thrilling three-wicket win over Chennai at the DY Patil Stadium on June 1. Chennai posted 163-5, courtesy No. 3 batsman Suresh Raina's 30-ball 43 and skipper MS Dhoni's 29 not out. Yusuf Pathan (56) along with Shane Watson (19-ball 28) brought Rajasthan back into the game. Needing one run off the final ball, Rajasthan skipper Shane Warne was half way down the pitch by the time his partner Sohail Tanvir made contact with the ball. The rest is history!



DC skipper Adam Gilchrist

2009

Season Two saw the T20 roll out in South Africa and the Wanderers Stadium witnessed total doMumbaination by Deccan Chargers, who clinched the crown after a six-run victory against Bangalore . Herschelle Gibbs' unbeaten 48-ball 53 helped the now defunct side finish at 143-6. Bangalore skipper Anil Kumble picked 4-16. Bangalore never really found the momentum in their chase, with wickets falling at regular intervals. DC's left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha did most of the damage taking three wickets.

2010

Chennai made their second T20 final appearance count in a mouth-watering 22-run win against Mumbai at the DY Patil Stadium on April 25. Riding on Suresh Raina's unbeaten 57, Chennai posted 168-5 in 20 overs. Mumbai faced some disappointment in their chase as no other batsmen, except skipper Sachin Tendulkar (48 not out), showed any resistance. Mumbai eventually finished at 146-9. Left-arm spinner Shadab Jakati picked two, while Doug Bollinger, Albie Morkel and Muttiah Muralitharan picked one each.

2011

Making a consecutive appearance in an T20 final, Chennai cruised to a 58-run win over Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on May 28. Electing to bat, Chennai openers Mumbaike Hussey (63) and Murali Vijay (95) put on a 159-run stand as the hosts registered 205-5. Daniel Vettori's Bangalore never looked comfortable chasing the mammoth total and were eventually restricted to 147-8 as Chennai clinched their second consecutive T20 title.



A jubilant Chennai skipper MS Dhoni.

2012

Deffending champions Chennai made their third consecutive T20 final appearance, but were denied the silverware by Kolkata, who snatched a thrilling five-wicket win at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on May 27. Chennai's batsmen went berserk right from the start as Mumbaike Hussey (54,) Murali Vijay (42) and Suresh Raina (73) helped the team post 190-3. Manvinder Bisla was the unusual hero for Kolkata with his 89 off 48 helping the chase in a big way. Bisla's knock saw Jacques Kallis (69) playing second fiddle.

2013

Mumbai avenged their 2010 final defeat to Chennai with a 23-run win over MS Dhoni's team at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on May 26. Mumbai-led by Rohit Sharma lost early wickets, but Kieron Pollard's unbeaten 60 helped them post 148-9. Dwayne Bravo was the pick of the bowlers for Chennai with four wickets. Chennai too got off to a bad start after being reduced to 3-3 in the second over, but Dhoni held the innings together with an unbeaten 63. His efforts though went in vain as Chennai were restricted to 125-9 and Mumbai won their maiden T20 crown.



Hyderabad skipper David Warner

2014

Kolkata clinched their second T20 title, beating underdogs Punjab by three wickets at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on June 1. Put into bat, Punjab posted 199-4, thanks to Wriddhiman Saha's unbeaten century but Kolkata, riding on Manish Pandey's 94, chased down the total with relative ease.

2015

This was a season to remember for Mumbai. After losing their opening four games, Mumbai bounced back in style to clinch the title after a 41-run win over Chennai at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on May 24. Lendl Simmons (68) and captain Rohit Sharma (50) powered Mumbai to 202-5. In reply, Dwayne SMumbaith scored a half-century for Chennai, but the other batsmen flopped and Chennai managed just 161-8.

2016

Bangalore bamboozled their way to the final with skipper Virat Kohli amassing 973 runs in the tournament, including four hundreds. However, Kohli & Co couldn't quite caRajasthany the momentum they picked up in the tournament into the final clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad, who won by eight runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on May 29. Skipper David Warner's 69 helped Sunrisers Hyderabad post 208-7. In reply, openers Chris Gayle and Kohli put up 114 for the first wicket. But Bangalore soon lost the plot and finished at 200 after 20 overs to hand Hyderabad their maiden title.



Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma

2017

The Maharashtra derby between Mumbai and new entrants Rising Pune Supergiants lived up to the hype, where Mumbai snatched a close one-run win at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on May 21. Electing to bat, Mumbai posted a paltry 129-8 with Krunal Pandya top scoring with 47. RPS seemed to be cruising to victory with skipper Steve SMumbaith (51) and Ajinkya Rahane (44) going strong. However, Mumbai' Australian pacer Mumbaitchell Johnson's three wickets derailed Rajasthan's chase as Mumbai won a close battle to pick up their third T20 trophy.

