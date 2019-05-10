A road that leads to literature

things-to-do

An event takes inspiration from the ancient Grand Trunk Road

Experience literature, poetry and ghazals inspired by the ancient Grand Trunk Road that connects India to the Asian subcontinent — from Chittagong to Kolkata to Kabul — at an event called Safarnama. The folks behind The Blind Book Date will bring you an evening full of storytelling, poetry, music, and literature from the regions covered by the road, built during the reign of the Mauryan empire.

As is the custom, the third edition of this event will again spread the message of not judging a book by its cover, literally, since participants will be presented with books covered in brown paper. A surprise meant to open them up to new avenues in literature, there will only be a hint about the contents of the book on the cover.

The two-hour event also offers unlimited sangria or mocktails and the restaurant's signature appetiser for participants.

ON May 12, 4 pm to 6 pm

AT Taftoon Bar and Kitchen, G Block, BKC.

CALL 49735748

COST Rs 1,100

