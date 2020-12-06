For the love of Urdu

Prithvi Vatsalya

Many of us love Urdu for the beauty of its words and the intricacies involved in pronouncing them. Although it was widely spoken in India once upon a time, it's not so anymore. What was considered to be our lingua franca back in the day has ended up becoming marginalised now as it commonly seen as a language of, for and by the Muslim community. A bunch of poetry accounts on Instagram are reintroducing Urdu to the masses by sharing couplets from poets along with English or Hindi transliterations of their verses. These accounts have quite the follower counts and we recommend that you check them out.

For soulful verses

This page offers you a wide range of couplets written by Urdu poets and poetesses. Usually, each post contains a couplet written in Urdu and Hindi. So, if you're an Urdu beginner like this writer then this page is just the page for you. You can attempt to read the lines written in Urdu and crosscheck them against the ones written in Hindi.Ruuhaaniyt also has a Facebook and Twitter page.

@ruuhaaniyt

Where art meets Urdu

The Khwaab Tanha collective is the brain child of visual artist Shiraz Husain. Husain fuses graphic design, literature and ghetto culture in his practice. He shares verses from famed poet such as Gulzar, Jaun Eliya and more. We love this page for Husain's artwork and videos of him reciting poems. His voice is as graceful as the verses he recites.

@khwaabtanha

One word at a time

Rekhta Foundation fames itself as being the world's largest archive of Urdu poetry and literature. They regularly post English transliterations of Urdu couplets and explain the meanings of difficult words. They even have a website and an app dedicated to Urdu poetry.

@rekhta_foundation

Urdu for all of us

Aabshaar literally means waterfall in Urdu, and leaves you feeling as peaceful as could a flowing water body. The minimalist aesthetic of its posts and their verses please the heart and mind.

@_aabshaar__

