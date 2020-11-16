A royal affair

Ever since the Belgian king Leopold II decreed it in 1866, November 15 has been celebrated as King's Day in the country. And even though we are miles away from the land or any physical festivities for that matter, the Consulate General of Belgium in Mumbai is hosting a digital celebration on their Facebook page today.

From 9 am to 9 pm, there will be Belgian trivia shared on their page, a dessert tutorial shared by chef Vincent Tibau, who is a chef at the chancellery of the Belgian Prime Minister, a beer cocktail class and the release of a Spotify playlist. "The videos have been pre-recorded. We're also running a competition where the person who makes the best looking dish wins a hamper from us," says Jenaisha Pereira, economic affairs and public diplomacy officer.

Time Today, 9 am to 9 pm

Log on to Consulate General of Belgium in Mumbai on Facebook

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news