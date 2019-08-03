A safe space for everyone

things-to-do

This event offers people a platform to talk about problems they might be keep bottled up

Untold Tales

Today, we all have smartphones, but are we really smart? We are all well connected, but do we really talk? Untold Tales, an initiative by Mumbai-based Deepika Lalsinghani and Raveena Bajaj, gives a platform to people to express themselves. They hold Let's Talk sessions on a monthly basis in different parts of the city, where those who do not have anybody to talk to or confide in, can come and share their thoughts and feelings with a group of people who are more or less on the same page.

They also have a therapist on board, who is there to help the people with their problems, be it regarding family, romantic relationships or career. They only allow 10 to 12 people per session to maintain privacy. "Our motto is to help people by giving them an outlet of expression since mental health is such a big issue today. So, we do not charge money for these sessions", Deepika tells us.

On August 4, 6 pm onwards

At New Page Kalyan, Ruchir Apartments, Karnik Road, Near Shiv Mandir, Kalyan.

Call 8668898048

Free

