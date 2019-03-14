A salty trail

things-to-do

The trip, the organisers hope, will engage young minds on how this simple yet important ingredient in our daily lives is created

The shift towards a digital and virtual world of edutainment is becoming an increasingly obvious scenario, especially with millenials. While it is imperative that they keep up with the times and technology, the modern, tech-heavy methods of teaching that are gaining popularity tend to miss out on the practical, touch-and-feel approach that an educational field trip can offer.

Encourage your kids to attend an excursion to the captivating salt pans of Uttan, a coastal town north of Mumbai. The trip has been organised by Grishma Dagha and Sweta Shah, founders of The Little Bbig, an educational venture that aims to bring together fun and education through nature-themed excursions under the banner of Happy Roots.



Sweta Shah and Grishma Dagha

“India is amongst the largest manufacturers of salt in the world, yet we rarely had any opportunity to visit such places as kids,” says Dagha, adding, “The participants will become well-versed with the processes, science, equipment, and business aspects of the salt industry.” Dagha and her team first got the idea for a saltpan excursion when they had headed to Bhayander, a suburb in north Mumbai, and were mesmerised by the unique beauty of the vast saltpans. The trip, the organisers hope, will engage young minds on how this simple yet important ingredient in our daily lives is created.

On March 16, 8 am to 1 pm

Meeting point Sion Circle, Sion Road, Sion East. (Pick-up points available between Sion and Bhayander)

Call 9987076899

Cost Rs 800

