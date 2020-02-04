A shopper's stop

Every year, the students of the Human Relations department of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) organise a festival called Manthan. It involves dance and leadership hunt competitions, quizzes and other challenges. But six years ago, the organisers also included a flea market as part of the programming, so that participants and visitors can spend their time shopping and eating in between the various events.

The four-day-long festival and the flea market return later this week, and Priyanka Durani, one of the organisers, tells us, "There are stalls that sell handicrafts, clothes like kurtis, bags, silver jewellery and paintings. There are also some stalls run by NGOs and self-help groups since we are a socially conscious institution. And then there are food kiosks, which, this year, include juices from Bachelors, desserts from London Bubble Co, and snacks from Shree Foods. All the dishes will be made on induction plates, though, since open fires are not allowed on campus."



A musical event in progress at Manthan

Durani adds that they have increased funds from sponsorship for this edition of Manthan, which reflects in the quality of the speakers they have invited for a conclave that's part of the festival. The line-up includes comedian Mallika Dua, writer-director Tahira Kashyap and former SBI chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya. Listen to them hold forth on a range of subjects, and once you're done, grab a bite and pick up a knick-knack from either the flea market or separate stalls that some students, too, will put up.

On February 8 to 9, 10 am to 6 pm

At Tata Institute of Social Sciences campus, VN Purav Marg, Deonar.

Call 25525000

