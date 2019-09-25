A short take

If watching documentari­es is your favourite hobby, then this screening, where you also get to discuss them as well as meet like-minded people over a cup of tea or coffee, is for you. The opening film, The Cotton Noose, directed by Archit Goel, is a documentary which deals with the alarming farmer suicide crisis in the country via two families in the Beed district of Maharashtra. Harmless by Vishesh Mankal is about a staged kidnapping gone wrong. Happy Bho'day by Anurag Talpade and Autumn Leaf by Kshtj Pandey are the other films that will be shown.



Still from A Cotton Noose

ON September 27, 6 pm

AT Cat Café Studio, bungalow no 63, Harminder Singh Road, Versova.

CALL 82914 90907

LOG ON TO insider.in

Cost Rs 200

