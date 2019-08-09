A show to kill

things-to-do

A short film club has put together a musical tribute for James Bond fans this weekend

Daniel Craig

Despite the allure of futuristic and power-packed DC and Marvel movies, James Bond still remains iconic, even though our preferences may differ with respect to movies and the favourite Bond (the Sean Connery vs Pierce Brosnan argument never gets old). With Bond 25, the upcoming film from the franchise, starring Daniel Craig and Rami Malek (who wowed audiences as Freddy Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody), due for release in 2020, the excitement around the cult franchise has started.



Cyrus Dastur

So, it comes as good news for die-hard fans that a city-based short-film club has taken a slight detour from regular screenings and put together a musical performance called The Name's Bond as a tribute to the Bond legacy. Cyrus Dastur, founder of Shamiana - The Short Film Club, who has organised the show, tells us, "I am a huge Bond fan and have watched all of the films over and over again, including some unofficial releases of Casino Royale, which was made thrice. I have been thinking about this for a while and I am happy that it's finally happening."



Sean Connery

Dastur adds that the event, which has been in the works for the past six months, will be dynamic; in that it will feature a bunch of singers and performers including Auxilia Sequeira, Khooshmin Mirza, Michelle Naidu, Shreyas Porus Pardiwalla and Shriya Rao; and it will also include a 12-minute-long piano performance by students of the 88 Piano Academy. With hits like Skyfall, You Know My Name, Writing's on the Wall, Man With the Golden Gun, Live and Let Die, Licence to Kill and Golden Eye on the roster, this is sure to be an entertaining night.



Michelle Naidu

"While this a sit-down live performance, I am expecting people to sing along. That's the thing about music; it always includes the audience," Dastur shares, adding that apart from the elements of the concert, the event will also shed light on lesser-known trivia about the franchise.

On: August 11, 7.30 pm onwards

At: Royal Opera House, Charni Road East, Girgaum.

Log on to: bookmyshow.com

Cost: Rs 500

