A Sindhi treat

This pop-up will offer mazedaar mutton from the ethno-linguistic community at up-and-coming foodie space in Juhu

Magaz Pakoda

It's a Sunday afternoon. You're contemplating a nice meal. What are your options? A homely ordered-in lunch with your partner while watching a cult film; a quiet luncheon at a neighbourhood café or a luxurious treat at a lauded fine-dine. That's all? Not really.

The boom of experimental studios in the city have made it possible to delve into a plethora of culinary experiences — from exploratory meals to homely spreads, pop-ups — made possible by the availability of such spaces — have opened up something of a gastronomic Pandora's box.

And at a newly opened studio in Juhu called Jars and Journeys, the founder Divisha Jadhwani and her cousin and chef Priya Bajaj have put-together a menu that will look beyond humdrum Sindhi offerings like dal pakwan.

"When I turned vegan three-and-a-half years back, I attended a few plant-based food workshops in the city. They would be conducted at places like yoga studios, and I noticed that the organiser had to carry everything from spatulas to ovens," Jadhwani tells us, explaining what prompted her to open the space two months ago.



Divisha Jadhwani; Priya Bajaj

At the Mutton Affair pop-up this Sunday, you can test-taste more authentic recipes, like a magaz pakoda made with goat's brains and mazedaar mutton, a popular delicacy from the community, which makes use of different parts of the goat, like shoulder and loins, all of which are slow-cooked and loaded with aromatics. There's also an unusually green mutton kheema made with traditional Sindhi green masala and served with pillowy pavs. For dessert, there is gachh, a crispy fried flatbread also known as lola.



Green mutton kheema

"As Sindhis, we have embraced all kinds of lifestyles, food, and culture, imbibing the diverse heritage of communities we came in contact with, such as Rajputs, Sikhs and Mughals. So, our food is not only innovative but also representative of many influences, even if people are aware of only a few popular dishes," explains Bajaj, speaking about the thought behind this traditional menu.

AT Jars and Journeys, Juhu Sangeeta Apartments, Juhu Road.

ON July 21, 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm

CALL 9920464566

COST Rs 1,400

