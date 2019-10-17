A slice of Mumbai

If you live by the saying, "Mumbai isn't just a city, it's an emotion," this delicacy is sure to make your heart sing. Liz Pius, a Mulund-based baker who runs the venture Lovingly, makes customised cakes that are a reflection of our city. Comprising pure chocolate and topped with fondant, the cakes feature an edible print of illustrations of iconic landmarks such as the Gateway of India, University of Mumbai and Bandra-Worli Sea Link. They stand around four inches tall.

Some can be as personal as depicting a person's reading habits. A particular customer ordered a cake that had the fondant depicting a keyboard since she plays the instrument. She also got a cupake that had an image of her favourite book set in Mumbai, Em and the Big Hoom. Although each cake can be prepared by placing an order three days in advance, one week's notice is ideal.

Call 9819997839

Log on to instagram.com/lovinglyliz/

Cost Rs 1,600 to Rs 1,800 for 1 kg

