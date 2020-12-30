A small foot in the big league's at Dalal street

Chapra Capital Ventures, a 3-year-old Investment management Consultancy has got head's turning after the commendable growth in Client Base, mainly because of the magical performance given the said Covid-19 scenario.

The Company earlier known as Scube Inc. started initially with doing market research and now provides over 23 major financial services, which include Investment Management, Portfolio Hedging Services, and Fundraising. The blue-eyed company is becoming increasing popular amongst the H.N.I and Super H.N.I Circles. The company got under the spotlight after it changed the dynamic in a failing IPO.

A reliable source told us that the company’s client base increased a whopping 20 times in the last two financial quarters. The Startup has also managed to land multiple potential IPO and Fundraising deals and is set to do well in the upcoming year.

The company is in the process of starting its own Micro Investing Intraday Fund which is held for necessary approvals. The same has already started to receive a mix bag of responses. On one hand where the critics and analysts have started taking the Idea for a beating. On the other, the company is said to have received an overwhelming response amongst the client circles. The said Intraday Fund named with catchy and relatable names like "Dihaadi" and "Hafta" could be one of a kind out of the box investment option.

The company is also in talks for acquiring a PMS and Retail broking business and is actively negotiating with multiple entities however there is nothing which has been finalized.

The current Independent director Mr. Parekh has indicated that the company has the next 3 years all chalked out, throwing out all the buzz around it going in for series A funding, also that the existing set of Angel Investors have shown tremendous interest in engaging more financially and that it is not required at the moment.

He also said that the company's focus currently is to make money for the clients and plant their roots deep into the money market. The Ex-FII employee said the goal of the company is to achieve the goals of the customers and that the company’s growth will come as a bi-product.

Brains behind the Business

Backed by Major Fund Managers and Stock Market Veteran's the 24-year-old, Faraaz Irfan Chapra is cherished by his strategic partners and clients. His Desi but Classy approach and non-conventional operating methods have done nothing but bring success to his boardroom.



In a recent blog post, he explained why the Indian markets are growing sharply even after being overpriced to such an extent which explained the reason new-logic theory.

Former restaurateur and son of eminent real estate businessmen Irrfan Chapra, had started his stock market career as a trader back in 2017 after which he dedicated himself full time to the F&B business. In the last quarter of 2018, he turned back to what was the better performing avenue and has now managed to cement some space in the overcrowded Investment advisory space.

