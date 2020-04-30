A small note to say thank you to a legend we lost - Rishi Kapoor ji

- By RJ Archana Pania

It cannot, has not, and wonder if it ever will sink in... Rishi ji no more.

My first meeting with him was at the special screening of Saawariya and he was watching Ranbir turn into an overnight star in the auditorium post the show. So protective and concerned was he for his son to not get manhandled by the crowds that were going crazy.

I walked up to him to share that we (my family) were huge fans of Rishi ji, and he in his inimitable Kapoor candour with folded outstretched hands smilingly said "thank you" while keeping an eye on Ranbir and if all was well there.

I still can't remember when our RJ to actor connect turned into friendship. Interviews at RK studios, the space he would proudly show me around... His eyes would light up talking about his father, Raj Kapoor saahab, and his grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor Ji.

He was particularly saddened by his own body weight, and always said, "If I had maintained my weight I would give all the young guns a run for their money." No wonder the tag of a solo hero for over three decades stays with him. He could very well range from an angry lover boy (Kabhi Kabhie) to the most caring sweetheart (Chandni).

In my almost two decades of a radio career, no actor brought us food. In fact, invariably, we would be ordering food for them. Rishi ji and Neetu ji came in for Do Dooni Chaar promotions and got us all at Radio City studio a SUPER LARGE hamper of goodies from his (and ours too) favourite joint, Candies, that was close to his home. Croissants, pastries, puffs, muffins... you name it. That's when you saw the "zinda dili" in his ways. Always the largess of his heart.

I had some of the best memories at his home during Ganpati celebrations. He loved the festival and had Bappa home for five days and would say that he wanted Bappa home for longer than that. Every year, promptly, his invitation would come. Post the aarti he would sit all of us down and indulge in some "gupp-shupp". Poonam Dhillon ji, Padmini ji... all in splits thanks to his candid ways of recalling the times gone by.

My most favourite memory is how one day he called to scold me for using "Tu" while addressing my listeners. He said, "Let that boy (as in my co-RJ Salil Acharya) with you do "tu-tadaka", you continue saying "aap" the way you do, you are from a good family." What care that call reflects, the concern he had for people he was fond of. Sometimes, I would call him on his landline to wish him on his birthday or for a great performance in a film, and typically, he would first express irritation that its all normal, and then smilingly give the interview with such heartfelt involvement.

But no matter what our conversations would be about, we always ended up discussing Ranbir's projects (and he felt Ranbir should take up more work and not single projects for so long) and his one smile gave away how proud he was of his son.

I am sure the legendary actor will see his legacy being carried forward beautifully by Ranbir, who has never ceased to astound us with his talent.

Rishi ji, I know you had so much zest for doing more, and you must have been one of the only heroes to have launched many new actresses by romancing them on-screen over three decades, but no one romanced life and cinema as you did on an everyday basis. Thank you for giving us countless memorable films and conversations to remember forever. Our industry won't be the same after today...

