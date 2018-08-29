A smashing mash-up

culture

Meet the 23-year-old behind the video mash-ups of musician Nucleya

Dipraj Jadhav with Nucleya

The fascinating thing about the Internet is that it can connect a video editor from Dhule, with an international musician such as DJ Snake, and give him a million YouTube views too. For Dipraj Jadhav, creating fun mash-ups featuring Bollywood videos synced to international tracks or vice versa started as a hobby.

In 2016, Jadhav uploaded a video featuring Nucleya and Divine's song Scene Kya Hai, synced to a video of a fight between Ram and Ravan from the popular TV show, Ramayan. This also caught the attention of comedy group AIB (he has worked with TVF too) who hired him as a video editor. Later, the video reached Nucleya too, who then approached Jadhav to create more filmy mash-ups under the Sub Cinema series, which were used for his concerts. For those who haven't been to a Nucleya concert, these videos can now be viewed online.



Nucleya performs as Jadhav's video plays in the background

"My first video [featuring Kung Fu Panda and dialogues from Riteish Deshmukh's Lai Bhaari] was tweeted by Deshmukh. This positive feedback encouraged me. At home, I would run a video on mute, to another song. That's how I started making edits," Jadhav, who has studied animation, tells us about his start. His works have since been spotted by Abhishek Bachchan. DJ Snake posted Jadhav's mash-up of Jethalal dancing to his song Magenta Riddim; and he has also been commissioned by Dharma Productions. Jadhav picks songs or videos that are trending, be it the Kiki challenge or Tame Tu Cosita.

For the series, Nucleya left the editing to Jadhav's discretion, who then worked on 30 songs in a month. "The feedback from the live audience at his concerts was a big high. I think people shouldn't make mash-ups just to go viral, the result will be forceful. Lip syncing is a challenge, after all. Just go with the flow," Jadhav advises.

