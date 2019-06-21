A sneak peek into Farhan Akhtar's workout sessions for Toofan

bollywood

Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra have earlier also collaborated for a sports drama Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

From being an actor to film director, writer, singer, and producer Farhan Akhtar has been working out rigorously ever since he got back from his nostalgic trip from Madrid. Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra have earlier also collaborated for a sports drama 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag'. However, the duo will be reuniting on screen for 'Toofan' which is a work of fiction.

The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor has been actively posting his workout session clips and pictures over his Instagram handle, which is making his fans eager to watch him essay the role of a professional boxer on the big screen. After the slaying, the role of an athlete in his movie Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, the actor's fans are now well assured that they will be enthralled by his power-packed performance in the upcoming movie.

With a trail of posts across his social media, Farhan makes sure that his fans are a part of his fitness sessions. The pictures are proof that how hard Bollywood's polymath has been working out to prep himself. 'Toofan' is sure to make the audience thrill, with Farhan leaving no stone unturned with prep of jaw-dropping workouts.

Farhan Akhtar is seen punching and practicing with the trainer in a great momentum which is not only motivational to his fans but also showcases the actor's passion towards his role. Where Farhan is seen on non-stop workout sessions for 'Toofan' he states, "there is no over until the trainer says over".

After receiving accolades for his touching role of Milkha Singh in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and now in Toofan, the actor will slip into the character of a boxer. Farhan Akhtar is not only known to have carved a niche in the acting space but many brands are opting for Farhan as the face of their sports line.

The multi-talented and multifaceted, Farhan is gearing up for his upcoming movie, 'The Sky Is Pink' where the actor will be sharing the screen with Priyanka Chopra after their previous work, Dil Dhadakne Do. Farhan is also looking forward to Toofan, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

