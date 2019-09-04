A souffle worth its salt

Health is wealth

Prashant Chaudhri, owner of a suburban eatery, attributes the rise of savoury soufflés and mousses to consumers turning health conscious. "These dishes have a light texture and hence having a keto-based item such as a savoury soufflé or mousse — devoid of any kind of sugar — is just what the healthy eater is looking for," he says, adding that that's what inspired him to include the elephant asparagus soufflé in his menu. The dish is made with Parmesan cheese fondue and imported asparagus, which gives it a delightful combination of international flavours. Plus, Chaudhri adds, the lightness of the soufflé makes people instantly aware that they are digging into something healthy.

At Mangii Ferra, JVPD Scheme.

Timing 12 pm to 1.30 am

Call 9892142977

Cost Rs 525

The rise of veggies

We are living in the era of organic, farm-fresh vegetables, says chef Altmash Patel, who mans the kitchen at the restaurant of a Juhu hotel. That's what's spurred the trend of savoury mousses, including the mushroom version he does, which is topped with Thai curry sauce. "The technique and thought process remain the same," he says, when asked about preparing savoury versions of this traditional dessert, adding, "What needs to be worked on is the marrying of flavours, textures, colours and accompaniments like herbs and sauces, if any." He also tells us that the leavening agents need to do their job well, and there are no margins for error while making such dishes since, as it's rightly said, "A soufflé rises only once." So, it's imperative to get it right in the first attempt, meaning it's a tricky dish to crack.

At Meishi, The Park Hotel, Juhu.

Timing 12 pm to 12 am

Call 9769181712

Cost Rs 650

A take on tikka

The story goes that in the time when Shah Jahan was in power, there was a convention where all his ministers gathered to discuss matters of the state. That's when one of them presented him with a special chicken tikka marinated with white spices, before being souffléd and presented with a silver leaf added on top. That dish came to be called the chandni chicken tikka, and Prashant Issar has now introduced it at his Lower Parel eatery after first coming across it at Chutney Mary, an Indian restaurant in London.

At Ishaara, Palladium, High Street Phoenix, Tulsi Pipe Road, Lower Parel.

Timing 12 pm to 12 am

Call 8657531988

Cost Rs 320

Sweet Replacement

The baked camembert soufflé available at a Lower Parel eatery is primarily savoury, though it does have a hint of sweetness, too. "This light, fluffy and cheesy dish is perfect for a light lunch or is a great dinner party starter. The word 'soufflé' comes from a French word that literally means 'to puff up', which best describes the dish," says chef Momin Faqi.

At KODE, Kamala Mills, 11, Oasis City, Lower Parel.

Timing 12 pm to 1.30 am

Call 7718882924

Cost Rs 525

Pop goes the soufflé

The gruyere cheese and chive popovers available at a chain of five-stars is a slightly hatke take on a traditional soufflé. But it does make use of whisked eggs to ensure that the dish rises just like a soufflé does. Abhishek Basu, executive chef at the hotel, tells us that they are meant as accompaniments that complement every meal.

At JW Marriott Mumbai, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu.

Timing 12 pm to 11 pm Call 66933000

Cost Rs 1,000 plus taxes

