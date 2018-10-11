A Star is born Movie Review - Lady Gaga on song!

hollywood

Bradley Cooper can sing and Lady Gaga can act â that's something even the fiercest critics will be hard pressed to find fault with

A still from the trailer

A Star is born

U/A: Drama, Music, Romance

Director: Bradley Cooper

Cast: Lady Gaga Null, Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Andrew Dice Clay, Andrew Silverstein

Rating:

A remake of a remake(A star is Born co-starring Kris Kristofferson And Barbara Streisand) of the Judy Garland original, this film is an agonizingly raw take on the volatile world of music. This iteration may not have anything new in terms of character dynamics or story entailment but the power of the two stars together in the frame is something quite magical.

Bradley Cooper can sing and Lady Gaga can act – that’s something even the fiercest critics will be hard pressed to find fault with. Here, both the leads step out of their respective comfort zones to produce an alchemy that is simply haunting.

Watch the trailer here:

When a drunk Alt-country superstar, Jackson Maine(Bradley Cooper) hears wannabe singer- waitress Ally’s(Lady Gaga) version of ‘La Vie En Rose’ in a drag club, he is obviously floored. His career hasn’t been looking up of late and his Manager brother Bobby Maine(Sam Elliott) is not too happy with his sloshed out performances - so Jackson thinks it a good idea to get Ally on board for a stage show and on her own lyrics too. The career reversals thereafter add to their problems despite the love they feel for each other. As Ally gets more offers for performances, Jackson is busy fighting his own internal demons.

Cooper makes this version about the two people in it. Their insecurities, their internal logic, their struggle with self-image and their individual talents. The intimate camerawork makes their individual pain all the more tangible. Maine may trash Ally’s pop talent but he isn’t averse to using her lyrics for his own gain. The contradiction thereof is hard-hitting. While the treatment feels a little raw and under-dramatized -- the dialogues sounding lackluster and feeble, Cooper manages to make his star cast look and act well. He gets empathetic performances from first-timer Gaga, Sam Elliott, Andrew Dice Clay, and the rest. The contemporary music scene is well represented and the clash between western and pop generates interest. Gaga, whose voice talent is unassailable gets to sing entire songs – a la Whitney Houston and she does full justice to the confidence reposed in her. ‘A Star is Born’ may not be a masterpiece but it is truly heartfelt!

