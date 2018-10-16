A Star is Born soundtrack tops Billboard 200 Albums Chart

hollywood

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in A Star is Born

The soundtrack of singer-actress Lady Gaga and actor Bradley Cooper's "A Star is Born" made its debut at number one position on Billboard 200 Albums Chart. Released via Interscope Records, the album makes this Gaga's fifth consecutive number one album, read a statement.

The album has also got number one spot on iTunes in over 75 countries, including the US. The soundtrack was released on October 5. It features new music from its principal stars: Grammy Award-winner Gaga and the film's director and actor Cooper.

Performed by Gaga and Cooper, the soundtrack's lead single "Shallow" is currently at number five spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and has held the number one spot on iTunes since the day after its September 27 premiere.

