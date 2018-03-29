A star on the rise

Cathedral and John Connon striker Rian Uniyal has emerged as a standout performer in the recently-concluded Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised under-8, 11-a-side and 5-a-side inter-school football tournaments



Rian Uniyal

Cathedral and John Connon striker Rian Uniyal has emerged as a standout performer in the recently-concluded Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised under-8, 11-a-side and 5-a-side inter-school football tournaments. Rian has been a prolific scorer for the Fort outfit, netting more than 25 goals.

