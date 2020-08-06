A star outsider: Siddhant Chaturvedi has his kitty full with big banner projects

There's always a dark horse who ends up leading the race, with noone getting to know that he's actually on his way to success. This stands as the perfect analogy to define Siddhant Chaturvedi's path so far. The actor is a great example of how hardwork and talent takes you places. For the ones wondering- how? The talented actor of the young lot has three big banner projects under his hood- YRF, Dharma and his recently announced, Excel Entertainment's Phone Bhoot.

One still recalls the time when this outsider, walked in with Inside Edge as the cricketer. Siddhant had made his digital debut with Amazon Prime Video's sports drama "Inside Edge". Then, came the 'banger' performance by the actor- Gully Boy's MC Sher. Ever since then— it would be right to say that he has been unstoppable.

Siddhant's performances and talent have helped him climb the ladder of success and rightfully, he deserves every ounce of this success. Even off the camera, the creativity that he exudes and expresses leaves one surprised— how skillful and talented can one be? Well, it surely is no surprise that in the league of young actors, Siddhant soars as one who has the audiences loving him, filmmakers wanting to cast him and at present, a sailing boat with three massive projects.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news