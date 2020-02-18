A starry affair

Started in 2017, Godrej L'Affaire is a one-stop platform for celebrating contemporary lifestyle trends and discussing what the future holds. The day-long event, held in partnership with print partner Sunday mid-day, starts with a series of masterclasses that are open to the public, before an evening gala brings the curtains down. This gala will involve a host of celebrities soaking in a performance by Sushant Divgikar dressed as Rani Ko-He-Nur, his drag avatar. There's also a fashion show where outfits by MxS, the label that Monisha Jaising and Shweta Bachchan Nanda started together, will be showcased for the first time. Additionally, the event will witness the launch of The Godrej Food Trends Report – 2020, in which 150 experts have predicted how the culinary world will shape up in the near future.

Entry to the gala is only by-invitation, though. But here is a lowdown on the masterclasses you can join.

The right spirit



Teejay Sidhu

TV actors Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu, who are a couple, will talk about ways of inculcating a spiritual side in your children and making religion fun for them by taking them on sustainable holidays across various holy places in India.

Time 5 pm

An uphill ride

In 2018, Bollywood composer Shantanu Moitra had gone on a 100-day tour of the Himalayas, where he travelled all the way from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh, crossing Nepal, Tibet and Bhutan along the way. Join him as he recounts everything he learnt from the experience.

Time 4 pm

A filmy slice

Discover a different side of actor Bhumi Pednekar, as she takes part in a live cook-off with noted chef Varun Inamdar while discussing her love for food and the secret behind making blockbuster films.

Time 2 pm

Designed for the future



Krsnaa Mehta

Sustainable design is the way forward, and a panel of some of the city's most celebrated designers — including Alan Abraham, Madhav Raman, Swaroop Dutta and Krsnaa Mehta — will discuss how you can extend that to your home décor as well.

Time 3 pm

On February 22, 2 pm

At Godrej One, Pirojshanagar, Eastern Express Highway,Vikhroli.

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 999 for entry

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates