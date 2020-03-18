A stitch in time

Pearl pins

Apart from stitching, these pins can also be used for art and craft, and as an emergency accessory to match a hijab or scarf.

Safety pins

These button brass copper safety pins are useful for a quick tuck-in and are completely rust-free even when exposed to water.

Hand needles

Four needles of different sizes and of varying thickness are provided in this package, which is ideal for everyday use. They come with colourful threads.

Mother of pearl buttons

These classic detailed buttons come in two sizes and are made from the inner layer of pearl oysters, which gives them a darker shade.

Crochet hooks

These brass crochet hooks come with a slender handle with a hook at one end that helps in pulling the thread through loops to create crochet stitches.

Silver, gold zari, crochet threads

Five shades of crochet threads and silver and gold zari options give you more than enough opportunity to hone your skills. Each is just about long enough to fix at least two sleeves.

Scissors

This pair of rust-free scissors is exactly what you need if you want to spend this phase of social isolation stitching. Though it doesn’t fold, it’s sturdy yet pretty enough to be a collectible.

Crochet flowers

The three sizes of flowers are for your starter crochet project.

Log on to shadesofindia.com

