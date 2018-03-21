A story-telling event pays tribute to Shashi Tharoor through his own short stories

There's more to Shashi Tharoor than an exasperating English phrase or a political career. A storytelling event pays tribute to the man through his own short stories



Shashi Tharoor's wizardry over words continues to stir the Internet especially since his tweet "an exasperating farrago of distortions" became a viral sensation. The man is celebrated as a suave diplomat, politician and a youth icon for his word play, but his feats as an author are overwhelmed by his political persona. Now, a storytelling event revisits his short stories and fictional works.



"We think of Tharoor as a political commentator and author. Not many know that he published his first book as a 10-year-old and that he has authored over 16 fictional and non-fictional works since 1980," shares Soumitra Acharya, founder of Tantra Theatre group. This group of performance artistes experiments with storytelling through plays, music and visual arts in a living room set-up, known as a living-room theatre experience.



The fifth event in the series, Farrago, will explore The Five Dollar Smile (1990), a collection of 14 short stories. "With four short stories selected from the collection, the evening will proceed as each character comes to life unexpectedly and interacts with the audience. Farrago means a disorderly combination. Each story in the book falls under a different genre, with themes ranging from nostalgia to family conflict. While his political achievements are equally commendable, we will stay away from his politics and focus on his literary genius," Acharya explains.

On March 24, 7pm

At Venue details to be shared post registration

Email tantratheatregroup@gmail.com

